Mutual funds: Tweak that AMC managers require to generate alpha return

Speaking on the mutual funds exposure in banking and IT stocks; Vinit Khandare, CEO & Founder, MyFundBazaar India Private Limited said, "With the banking segment having seen headwinds in the recent past, this segment alone has given 5.96 per cent & 7.9 per cent respectively compared to 14.14 per cent & 13.35 per cent gains posted by large-cap diversified equity funds. Moreover, among large-cap schemes; banking and financial segments has the largest allocation of 25 per cent on an average as on March 31, 2022 which goes to say that 83 per cent of the AMC managers are bullish on the banking sector."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}