Mutual fund tweaks you should make as stock market gains. Explained in five ways3 min read 17 Jun 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Amid soaring stock market, mutual funds are anticipated to offer modest returns in the near term, believe experts
Mutual fund investments are subject to stock market risk. Hence, a mutual fund investor is required to remain vigilant about the stock market trends and tweak once portfolio on the basis of those market bias. According to tax and investment experts, despite hawkish central banks fueling stock the respective bourses of global markets, equities are expected to give modest return in short term. In such a scenario, rebalancing one's mutual funds portfolio and switching from short term equity funds to ultra short term and debt funds may lead to higher returns. They went on to add that rebalancing of the mutual fund portfolio in right direction may yield 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent more.
