Lost track of old mutual fund investments? Sebi’s ‘Mitra’ is here to help.
Anil Poste 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Summary
- Millions of mutual fund accounts have gone unclaimed due to outdated records and missing PAN details. Sebi’s new Mitra platform aims to reunite investors with their forgotten holdings—one lost folio at a time.
For millions of investors who’ve lost track of old mutual fund investments, India's markets regulator is offering a new mitra—or friend— to help.
