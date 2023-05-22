Mutual Funds: UTI MF launches UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund. NFO open till 5 J1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 11:37 AM IST
The new fund offers (NFOs) of UTI Mutual Fund opened for subscription today, May 22, 2023, and will close on June 5, 2023
Mutual funds: UTI Mutual Fund has launched two index funds- UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund, and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund. The new fund offers (NFOs) opened for subscription today, May 22, 2023, and will close on June 5, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×