Mutual funds vs gold vs real estate: Which is better as stock market is at record high?2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Real estate is a good investment option when the stock market is high, offering higher returns and flexibility compared to mutual funds and gold
Mutual funds vs gold vs real estate: When the stock market is at a record high, return on equity assets like stocks and mutual funds are limited as they have limited space for upside. Similarly, gold would be in a downtrend due to the high demand for equity assets. In that case, investing in real estate can be a good option if someone has a surplus amount for investing. SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said that if someone is looking for a better medium to long-term option, real estate can be a good option. but, there needs some pun in the current scenario when the stock market is at a record high.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×