Mutual funds vs real estate: Which is better for long term investors?

Speaking on mutual funds vs real estate investing; Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "If someone has surplus amount for investing, then from return perspective mutual funds are better option for long term investors as it yields around 12 per cent return in long-term or say for 15 or more years. However, in terms of real estate, annual yield that one can expect in long term would be around 8 per cent. Apart from this, there is ease of liquidity in mutual funds investment as one can liquidate one's money at just one digital click. But, in terms of real estate investment, liquidating one's investment would be slightly lengthy as it is more physical process than digital and there is no partial withdrawal in real estate investments."

