Mutual funds: Want to save ₹50 lakh in the next 10 years? Here's how much you need to invest in SIP

Mutual funds: Consistency is key to long-term investment success. If you want to accumulate a substantial amount, it is imperative to set aside a small sum every month (in the form of systematic investment plans or SIPs) and allow it to grow over a period of time.
Suppose you have a financial goal of accumulating ₹50 lakh in the next 10 years for something very specific, say buying a car or sending your child for higher studies. You are recommended to invest in mutual funds, preferably via SIPs.
We have done a few calculations to help you find out how much consistent investment is required to create the desired corpus of ₹50 lakh in a span of 10 years.
We have also considered multiple scenarios in which you could save this amount of money.
Scenario I (Rate of return is 9% a year): To be able to save ₹50 lakh, you need to invest an SIP of ₹25,837.89. This way, you will invest a total of ₹31 lakh.
Scenario II (Rate of return is 10% a year): To be able to save ₹50 lakh, you would need an SIP of ₹24,408.70. Overall, you need an investment of ₹29.29 lakh to accumulate ₹50 lakh.
|Interest
|SIP (Rs)
|9%
|25,837.89
|10%
|24,408.7
|11%
|23,041.67
|12%
|21,735.47
(Source: Goal SIP calculator; calculations show how much SIP is required to accumulate ₹50 lakh )
Scenario III (Rate of return is 11% a year): Now, if the rate of return is 11% per annum, you would need an SIP of ₹23,041.67. This would lead to a total investment of ₹27.65 lakh.
Scenario IV (Rate of return is 12% a year): In case the rate of return is 12% a year, one would need an investment of ₹21,735.47. This means investing a total of ₹26.08 lakh to accumulate ₹50 lakh.
After comparing the returns on SIPs over a period of 3 to 15 years, a recent report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund noted that although equities have proven to be a volatile asset class, the volatility reduces as investors increase their investment horizon.
It has concluded that a successful SIP is more about starting early, maintaining the discipline of investing regularly, and investing for the long term to achieve financial goals.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.
For all personal finance updates, visit here
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.