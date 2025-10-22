Mutual funds: Want to save ₹50 lakh in the next 10 years? Here's how much you need to invest in SIP

Mutual funds: If your investment is growing at the rate of 10% per annum, you need to invest 24,408.70 every month to accumulate 50 lakh in a decade.

Published22 Oct 2025, 11:17 PM IST
To accumulate <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh, you need to make a consistent investment over a period of time.
Mutual funds: Consistency is key to long-term investment success. If you want to accumulate a substantial amount, it is imperative to set aside a small sum every month (in the form of systematic investment plans or SIPs) and allow it to grow over a period of time.

Suppose you have a financial goal of accumulating 50 lakh in the next 10 years for something very specific, say buying a car or sending your child for higher studies. You are recommended to invest in mutual funds, preferably via SIPs.

We have done a few calculations to help you find out how much consistent investment is required to create the desired corpus of 50 lakh in a span of 10 years.

Multiple scenarios

We have also considered multiple scenarios in which you could save this amount of money.

Scenario I (Rate of return is 9% a year): To be able to save 50 lakh, you need to invest an SIP of 25,837.89. This way, you will invest a total of 31 lakh.

Scenario II (Rate of return is 10% a year): To be able to save 50 lakh, you would need an SIP of 24,408.70. Overall, you need an investment of 29.29 lakh to accumulate 50 lakh.

InterestSIP (Rs)
9% 25,837.89
10%24,408.7
11%23,041.67
12%21,735.47

(Source: Goal SIP calculator; calculations show how much SIP is required to accumulate 50 lakh )

Scenario III (Rate of return is 11% a year): Now, if the rate of return is 11% per annum, you would need an SIP of 23,041.67. This would lead to a total investment of 27.65 lakh.

Scenario IV (Rate of return is 12% a year): In case the rate of return is 12% a year, one would need an investment of 21,735.47. This means investing a total of 26.08 lakh to accumulate 50 lakh.

After comparing the returns on SIPs over a period of 3 to 15 years, a recent report by WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund noted that although equities have proven to be a volatile asset class, the volatility reduces as investors increase their investment horizon.

It has concluded that a successful SIP is more about starting early, maintaining the discipline of investing regularly, and investing for the long term to achieve financial goals.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decision.

