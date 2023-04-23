Mutual funds: What are the benefits of investing in ESG funds?2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- According to Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO of FYERS, ESG investing has been around for over 50 years, and it's all about considering the impact of an investment on the environment, society, and governance. ESG funds is expected to go up to $53 trillion in the next few years globally.
There is a host of mutual fund options available in the market to browse and add to your kitty. One such is also ESG funds which potentially offer the diversification, liquidity, and sustainability. The impact of investments in ESG funds revolves around environmental, social, and governance factors.
