Mutual funds: What is Systematic Transfer Plan?

If you have to invest a small amount every month in the equity market through mutual fund schemes, you may opt for SIP which is very popular among retail investors. SIP stands for Systematic Investment Plan. However, if you have a lumpsum amount to invest in the equity market, say ₹5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, or even higher, it is advised that instead of directly investing in equity mutual fund schemes, you should stagger your investment in debt/liquid funds and transfer from there certain amounts to equity mutual fund schemes of your choice by using the tool of STP.