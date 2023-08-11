Mutual funds: Why investors are preferring small caps over large and mid-cap funds — explained2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Small-cap mutual funds have delivered impressive returns and are favored by investors for their potential for large gains. These funds offer diversification and have consistently outperformed large-cap funds. SIP inflows have also reached a record high
The small-cap Mutual Fund category has given impressive returns. Irrespective of the time horizon of an investor, small-cap mutual funds have grown investors' wealth many-folds. Market experts say that in the long term, this MF category is capable of giving the maximum return on one's money. This is because it moves faster than large-cap, and mid-cap mutual fund plans.