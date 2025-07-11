My dad asked me, “How should I invest ₹10 lakh?” I gave him AI instead — What happened next shocked me

It all started when I went home.

When I visited my home recently, my 60-year-old father surprised me with a question he asked non-chalantly.

“Beta, what should I do with the ₹10 lakh from my retirement funds?” he asked, with genuine uncertainty.

He had just received a lump sum from a matured LIC policy and some post-retirement benefits. Like many Indian retirees, he was contemplating investing all that into fixed deposits.

For context, fixed deposits continue to remain one of the most trusted investment avenues among senior citizens in India notwithstanding interest rates hovering below inflation. But something about the way he asked told me he was open to learning. Instead of telling him where to invest, I replied, “Let me teach you something first—how to ask AI for financial advice.”

That decision changed everything.

I taught him AI, not investing We sat down together, and I introduced him to AI tools, walking him through how to ask finance-related questions in plain language.

At first, he was sceptical.

“Will this AI really understand what I need?”

“What if it gives the wrong advice?”

I reassured him that this wasn’t about replacing human advisors—but about understanding options clearly, without jargon.

We started with a simple prompt:

“How should a 60-year-old retired Indian invest ₹10 lakh for monthly income and safety?”

Within seconds, he was staring at a well-structured, easy-to-understand answer that explained:

Debt mutual funds vs fixed deposits

Monthly income plans

Emergency fund setup

Tax-saving strategies like ELSS and PPF His eyes lit up.

Week 1: Curiosity replaces fear Over the next few days, he began exploring more:

“What’s the safest mutual fund for monthly income?”

“How to split investments for short-term and long-term needs?”

“How much return will I get monthly from ₹ 10 lakh?” The best part? He asked these questions in Hindi, and the bot responded clearly.

He no longer felt awkward asking “basic” questions.

There was no judgment. Only learning.

For most Indian parents, money matters are shrouded in silence. They grew up in an era where talking openly about wealth was considered bad taste—or worse, unsafe. For the first time, AI gave him a safe space to explore finances without feeling naive.

Week 2: Becoming his own investment planner Encouraged by how simple AI made things, he started drafting an investment plan—on his own.

Here’s the portfolio he built with the help of an AI tool:

Investment type Amount ( ₹) Purpose Debt Mutual Funds 4,00,000 Safer than FDs, with better returns Conservative Hybrid Funds 3,00,000 Monthly payouts + long-term growth Fixed Deposit (1-year) 2,00,000 Emergency fund Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) 1,00,000 Long-term protection, inflation hedge

Total: ₹10,00,000 – diversified across risk profiles and maturity timelines.

And here’s the kicker:

He used to think “mutual funds sahi hai” was just an ad slogan. Now, he understood why they’re sahi.

Week 3: From learner to power user Things got serious in Week 3.

He asked AI tool to help him build a Google Sheets tracker for his investments:

Colour-coded sections

Monthly income calculations

Tax estimation formulas

Maturity date alerts He even asked the AI:

“What is the tax on capital gains from hybrid mutual funds?”

“Should I invest more in liquid funds or ultra-short-term funds?”

“How much emergency money should I keep if I spend ₹ 20,000/month?” Then came the moment that truly stunned me.

He opened YouTube and watched a video—recommended by the bot—about the difference between simple and compound interest.

This came as a surprise because the same man once assumed Excel was a computer virus.

Week 4: Surprising everyone—including me By the end of the month:

His portfolio had gained approximately ₹ 3,500 in short-term appreciation

3,500 in short-term appreciation He had automated a ₹ 10,000 per month withdrawal from the hybrid fund

10,000 per month withdrawal from the hybrid fund He reallocated ₹ 2 lakh from a low-interest savings account to a short-term debt fund

2 lakh from a low-interest savings account to a short-term debt fund He explained SIPs and inflation to my mother using a chart And yes, he even started sharing investment tips in the family WhatsApp group—something I never expected.

And believe me, he is the same person who once refused to activate internet banking by giving the argument of koi paisa chura lega.

What I learned (and you should too) 1. AI makes finance accessible: My dad received objective, actionable financial wisdom from AI technologies that I never received from advisors or CAs.

2. Curiosity overcomes age: He wasn't tech-savvy but curiosity empowered rigour and with every effort remembering being curious, inquisitive, and evolving. A degree cannot replicate that.

3. Emotional security > high returns: Returns were not the only factors. The first thing he had to know after retirement was how he would be able to restore his own self-belief, conviction, control, and dignity.

4. No one is too old for new tools: Too frequently, we dismiss older people as being incapable of engaging with current technologies. The fact is, they only need a reason and help.

His final portfolio snapshot

Investment type Amount invested Monthly income Lock-in period Tax efficient? Debt Funds ₹4,00,000 ₹2,000 est. Low Yes Hybrid Mutual Fund ₹3,00,000 ₹3,000 est. Moderate Yes FD (1-year) ₹2,00,000 ₹1,100 est. High No SGB ₹1,00,000 N/A 5+ years Yes (tax-free)

Note: Returns are indicative and vary based on market performance and fund choice.

FAQ Q. Can Indian retirees truly use AI for investments? Sure. AI tools are designed to make it easy and provide clear descriptions for the various financial terms. With the right support, even the least experienced user could understand tax laws, tax returns, and how to plan a portfolio.

Q. Is it risky to follow AI advice blindly? AI lays out tremendous benefits, but it shouldn’t be a substitute for diligent research. AI works best for identifying potential, generating ideas, and prompting a better question. Always verify the final decision with a financial expert or trusted institution.

Q. What’s the best way to invest ₹ 10 lakh after retirement in India? In general, a balanced portfolio could include:

40%–50% debt funds, or a conservative hybrid fund.

20%–30% in liquid funds or fixed deposits (FDs)

10–20% in long-term inflation hedges like gold (SGBs)10%–20% in gold (SGBs) as a hedge against inflation for the long term

A small, easy access emergency fund in savings or ultra-short-term money

Teaching my 60-year-old father to use AI for managing money wasn’t just a finance experiment—it was a life lesson. He didn’t just grow his wealth. He grew his confidence, independence, and understanding of a world that once felt out of reach.

So next time your parents ask for help with their finances, don’t just tell them what to do. Give them tools, not advice. Because when they take control, they don’t just manage money better—they redefine what's possible at any age.