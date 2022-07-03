Please note that just by transferring income from your account to her saving bank account, you cannot avoid the tax on the income received by you and on which you are otherwise liable to pay tax. Yes. You can gift any sum to your daughter which will neither attract any tax liability nor any clubbing provisions. Any income which she earns on money gifted by you will be taxable in her hands in India. As a non-resident she is entitled to basic exemption limit of 2.50 lakhs and can avail deduction up to Rs. 1.50 lakh under Section 80 C, you can plan making gifts to her in such a way so as to ensure the income of up to 4 lakhs every year to her.

