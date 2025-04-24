My dogma on gold was unwise: Srikanth Meenakshi on lessons from a humbling year
SummaryAfter decades in the market, PrimeInvestor’s Srikanth Meenakshi found himself outperformed by a novice—and forced to rethink his aversion to gold.
This past year has been humbling for Srikanth Meenakshi, the co-founder of PrimeInvestor and the man behind India’s first online-only mutual fund platform launched in 2008. Despite decades of experience, Meenakshi found his investment portfolio trailing the market—and, to his surprise, also trailing a novice investor: his cousin, a high-school teacher.