My employer moved to a new payroll vendor in April 2020. I declared my monthly rent in the portal around April 2020 (also visible in form 12BB) but forgot to allocate the HRA in the new portal. The house rent has to be declared and allocated in the portal. I realised this during the annual submission cycle and allocated it in February 2021.

Since allocation was not made for the period April 2020 to Jan 2021, the payroll team only calculated HRA for February 2021 to March 2021 and calculated the same in Form 16.

I approached the payroll team but they refused to make changes saying it has been calculated as per the company HR policy and regulation as advised by my company. HR team said the external payroll team handles anything related to Form 16 and they can’t do anything. I want to know: a) can I declare the actual HRA while filing my return for 2020?

b) What can be the implications of actions in Point 1, if the Income Tax department does not recognise it as valid declaration?

c) Whom should I approach if any corrections need to be made?

- Jatin

If an individual fails to declare the actual HRA to the employer or which is not reflected properly in Form 16, he can still declare the same while filling his tax return ITR. In such a case, the employer may have deducted higher taxes as he didn’t consider the HRA exemption while calculating the taxable salary for which the employee may avail refund due, if any.

In such scenarios, the individual will be required to calculate the right amount of HRA exemption and claim the same from the salary. As per the provisions of Section 10(13A) of the IT Act, exempt HRA can be calculated as follows:

Lowest of the following is exempt:

> Actual HRA received from the employer

> 50% or 40% of the salary (50% is applicable only for houses situated in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai)

> Rent paid in excess of 10% of salary (salary = basic + dearness allowance (for retirement purpose) + commission (fixed % of turnover)

Thus, you can claim the actual amount of HRA in the ITR as income computed in Form 16 is on an estimated basis. When HRA deduction is claimed while filing ITR, the excess taxes that the employer would have deducted will either be refunded or it will automatically be adjusted against other income not considered in Form 16.

The Income Tax Department may ask for the documents supporting the calculation of exemption of HRA amount. Thus, the taxpayer would be required to provide valid rent receipts and other documentary proofs in order to prove the validity of the HRA exemption, in case the same is asked by the tax authority.

You can approach any local tax consultant or practitioner to seek clarification or corrections to be made in the tax return.

- Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.

(Send your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.