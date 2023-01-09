'My equities are my life insurance'

I would say that 2023 should be a good year. It is quite possible that the first quarter could be a little volatile and then things should settle down. If you look at the top 500 companies (which is 420 after taking out the financial companies) in 2022, while the topline growth was very good, there was an impact on margins. So, broadly, all non-financial companies saw some impact of higher raw material costs, higher energy prices, higher logistics cost and supply chain issues. There was a 500-600 basis points hit on their Ebitda (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins. We have seen that commodity prices have come off a little bit from their highs; even crude prices have corrected. Our feeling is that some of these Ebitda margins will come back in the fourth quarter and in the next year, because companies have taken price hikes. Also, you may have high-cost inventory of raw materials in your balance sheet which you have to run off. The good thing is, this quarter will be very good especially for consumer-oriented businesses because you had so many marriages, the economy opened up, people were travelling, and spending; therefore, we should see reasonably good topline growth. I don’t expect all of the 500 basis points of margins to come back because some of the benefits of cost-cutting during covid will have gone away. That means, Nifty earnings will probably be 8-10% this year, and next year, we should get back to double-digit growth. Therefore, the next 2 years look very, very promising and therefore, I believe that next year, the market should be able to deliver a double-digit return.