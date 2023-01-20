My father bought a plot and gifted me. I sold it. How income tax is calculated?

Answer: Please note that your profit is not 3 lakhs only. For the purpose of computing capital gains in respect of property received as gift from specified relatives which is exempt under Section 56(2)(x) or as inheritance, the cost incurred by the original owner who had acquired it for consideration is treated as the cost of the seller. However, if the property was acquired by such owner before 1st April 2001, the fair market value (FMV) of such property as on 1st April 2001 can be taken as cost, at the option of the taxpayer. However, under no circumstances the FMV of such asset can be higher than the stamp duty rate.