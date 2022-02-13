My father had bequeathed some asset to non-family members? Can we challenge it?

However, if the you feel that the will was made under coercion or fraud or under circumstance which indicate that your father made the Will which indicate that he was not in a position to take rational decision about the bequeath. Additionally, you can challenge the same if the will is not validly executed meaning that either it has not been signed by your father or the same has not been witnessed by at least two witness who have obtained confirmation from your father that he had in fact signed the will.