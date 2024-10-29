My father is comatose. Can I use the power of attorney granted by him now?

  • There is no duration or validity/time period specified in the power of attorney. Would it be legal for me to undertake transactions on his behalf now to provide for his medical treatment?

Shaishavi Kadakia, Sachi Shah
Published29 Oct 2024, 05:02 PM IST
A PoA empowers the person to whom it is granted (PoA holder) to act for and in the name of the person issuing it (grantor) with regard to matters specified in the PoA.
A PoA empowers the person to whom it is granted (PoA holder) to act for and in the name of the person issuing it (grantor) with regard to matters specified in the PoA.

I am a caregiver for my father, who has been comatose for the past few months due to an accident. When he was active, he granted a power of attorney (PoA) in my favour, which permits me to sign documents and operate certain bank accounts on his behalf. There is no duration or validity/time period specified in the PoA. Would it be legal for me to withdraw money from his bank account or otherwise undertake transactions on his behalf based on the PoA now to provide for his medical treatment?

-Name withheld on request

Unfortunately, since your father is comatose and does not have the mental capacity to act, legally, the PoA in your favour terminates and is no longer effective. Therefore, you cannot withdraw money from your father’s bank account or otherwise undertake transactions on his behalf under the PoA. Any actions that you may seek to take under the PoA could be challenged for the lack of authority. 

Also Read: Children abroad? Why parents need a power of attorney

The legal basis can be explained thus: As you would know, a PoA empowers the person to whom it is granted (PoA holder) to act for and in the name of the person issuing it (grantor) with regard to matters specified in the PoA. The legal relationship between the grantor and the PoA holder is akin to that of a principal and an agent. Since the PoA holder (agent) acts on behalf of the grantor (principal), in circumstances when the grantor (principal) can no longer act for himself, then the PoA holder (agent) can no longer act for him.

Also Read: What parents of specially abled children must know about insurance, taxes

Instead, if you wish to access your father’s bank accounts or otherwise act on his behalf, then you may consider seeking an appointment as the guardian of your father, while he remains in a comatose condition. For this, you will need to file a petition before the local high court and seek an order of guardianship in your favour. Once appointed as guardian, you will be able to operate bank accounts and hold and manage other properties of your father in accordance with the terms of the court order so that medical costs and other expenses are taken care of.

Also Read: ‘I am bored’ need not make parents recoil in horror

Shaishavi Kadakia is a partner, and Sachi Shah is an associate at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceMy father is comatose. Can I use the power of attorney granted by him now?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.