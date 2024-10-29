My father is comatose. Can I use the power of attorney granted by him now?

NEW DELHI: I am a caregiver for my father, who has been comatose for the past few months due to an accident. When he was active, he granted a power of attorney (PoA) in my favour, which permits me to sign documents and operate certain bank accounts on his behalf. There is no duration or validity/time period specified in the PoA. Would it be legal for me to withdraw money from his bank account or otherwise undertake transactions on his behalf based on the PoA now to provide for his medical treatment?

