My father passed away without any will. How his assets will be divided

As per the Schedule of Hindu Succession Act, 1956, in case of death of a Hindu male his assets go to his legal heirs in a prescribed order. So in case any relative as mentioned in the class I of the schedule are alive at the time of death they take it between themselves to the exclusion of other relatives. Mother, Wife along with sons and daughters ( and their sons and daughters in case they predecease their sons and daughters and in case their daughters and sons also predecease them then their sons and daughters as well ) are the class I legal heirs as mentioned in the schedule of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Wife, son, daughters and mother all take equal shares. In case there are more than one wives alive between them they take one share equal to the shares of the son among themselves. All sons and daughters or their legal heirs if they predecease take the share which would have been allotted to the son or daughter had they been alive on the date of death of the father.