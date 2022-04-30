My mother passed away. And I am nominee of her FDs. What are income tax rules?

Role of a nominee is that of a trustee of the legal heirs of the deceased and not as owner of the assets received as a nominee. Yes, the banks are right in their stand that the money can only be credited to your bank account as you are the nominee and by crediting the money to your account the banks are discharged of their liability. Since you and your sister both are legal heirs and strictly speaking both of you are entitled to equal share in the asset of your late mother. However, the legal heirs amongst themselves can agree for unequal share or even agree a single heir to get all the assets to the exclusion of other legal heirs.

