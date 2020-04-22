NEW DELHI: It was around 2017 when Kushal Satarkar, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, realised he wasn’t doing much in terms of saving money despite having a good enough income. Until then his only savings comprised some traditional insurance policies, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and a few bank deposits. “Before meeting my financial planner, I believed that investments were needed only for saving tax. I barely had any idea about investing for wealth creation. I also realized that I was fooled into buying insurance policies," said the 32-year-old.

The first thing Melvin Joseph, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Finvin Financial Planner, asked Satarkar and his wife Neha Amonkar to do was to fill up a form which required listing existing investments and goals. “Once I got the financial plan, I was surprised to see the attention given to the details. It was very elaborate. Joseph clearly explained the need for insurance and disciplined investments to achieve long-term goals," said Satarkar.

Joseph said the couple made a few money mistakes before consulting him. “They bought endowment policies of small value instead of buying term insurance with adequate sum assured and like most people, they banked on their corporate health cover. They didn’t invest in the right mix of equity and debt to be able to reach their future goals," said Joseph.

IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

The ongoing market volatility due to covid-19 has pulled down Satarkar’s mutual fund investments by a huge margin. He said he hasn’t paused his systematic investment plans (SIPs) yet but there are chances his job, a result of the economic fallout of the pandemic. “I will have to wait and see what happens to my job," he said. Though he has a separate emergency fund in place, it may not be sufficient in the long term, especially if his job takes a hit.

“The couple will have to stop their ongoing investments for a few months to create more liquid cash to manage any untoward situation," said Joseph. To cover for any medical emergencies, Satarkar and his wife have individual health insurance policies other than what their employers provide. Since the couple is expecting their first child in a few months, they’ve moved from a double-income household to a single-income household but Amonkar, 30, plans to get back to work in a year’s time. “Due to certain health conditions my wife had to stop working sooner than expected. There are no immediate goals so I don’t think this will not have any major impact. I will try and continue investing as usual," said Satarkar.

GOAL-BASED PLANNING

The couple wishes to settle down in Goa which is their hometown and buying a house there is their short-term goal. For this, they are investing in debt mutual funds. Other than this, they want to ensure they have enough savings for their retirement and the expected child’s education and marriage. The couple is investing primarily in equity mutual funds through SIPs for these long-term goals. For retirement, it’s a mixture of PPF and equity mutual funds.

Other than bad spending habits, Satarkar said he hasn’t had any major financial setbacks. “When I was unmarried, I didn’t have any goals or plans. But now that I am working with a planner, my financial journey has some direction," said Satarkar. Their current asset allocation is 22% in equities and 78% in debt instruments such as PPF and bank deposits. “Satarkar’s is a single-income household now and because of so much uncertainty due to covid-19 and its impact on the economy, like most of us, the couple is tensed too. There is no clarity regarding the actual impact of the pandemic on the economy and jobs. They are taking it slow with their short-term goals," said Joseph. The couple has been advised to work on increasing their emergency corpus.

Joseph said if yours is a single-income household, have 12 months’ living expenses as emergency fund before starting any investment. The importance of having a contingency fund is realized in times like these when there is so much uncertainty about everything. In the case of a double-income family, it can be six to nine months of living expenses, including EMIs.