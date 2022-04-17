My PPF account has matured. How to get regular income at higher rate vs bank FDs

First of all, you both can invest individually in Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS). Interest on SCSS is payable quarterly. Currently the rate of interest is 7.4% p.a. Though the interest rate for SCSS is announced every quarter by the government but the interest rate gets fixed for the whole tenure of 5 years at the rate applicable at the time of making the deposit. You can make one or more deposits under SCSS but at no point in time the aggregate of deposits in all the accounts opened under SCSS can exceed the threshold of fifteen lakh rupees. If you wish you can extend the tenure by two more years at the time of maturity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}