‘My realty investments have bettered those of equity ’

The covid pandemic has been one reason why the real estate sector is getting the cold-shoulder treatment from investors. The pandemic dealt a blow to the returns generated by this investment avenue. Post the pandemic, there were lots of doomsday prophecies about the real estate sector, says Aashish Sommaiyaa, chief executive officer of White Oak Asset Management Company (AMC). That was when he took a contrarian view and diversified his portfolio into real estate. There have been no regrets. “It has played out really well. For me real estate has outperformed the equities portfolio," he says in an interview with Mint for Guru portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money. Edited excerpts from the interview: