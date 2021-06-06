My relative sends me money every month. How income tax is calculated?

Answer: The recipient of gifts is required to pay tax under the tax laws and there is no tax liability for the donor in respect of the gifts made by him irrespective of the amount of gifts made by him. Gifts received are fully tax free as long as the aggregate value of the gifts received by a recipient from all the sources during the year does not exceed Rs. 50,000. Once the aggregate value of the gifts exceeds the threshold of fifty thousand, full value of all the gifts become taxable in the hands of the recipient.

