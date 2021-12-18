If I now buy sovereign gold bonds from the stock market that mature after 5 years, will tax on capital gains be required to be paid upon redemption at maturity? I ask this question because SGBs have 8-year maturity and I plan to buy and hold for 5 years.

- Saranya NT

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are government securities denominated in grams of gold and are substitutes for holding physical gold. SGBs are issued by Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the government.

Interest accrued on the bonds will be taxable as per provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961. However, it comes with a tax benefit in the form of exemption of the capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB. Further, the indexation benefits is provided to long terms capital gains arising to any person on transfer of bond.

It is pertinent to note that, such exemption from tax shall only be available to those investors who hold the bond till its maturity. If the same is sold/transferred before its maturity/ redemption, then the same will be taxable as per the normal capital gains tax provisions. Hence, an individual can only derive tax free benefits on redemption if the bond is held till maturity.

My son in the US sends money to my bank account to clear his education loan from the bank as I am a co-applicant. Do I have to show this in my I.T. Returns.

Money received from abroad from your son towards repayment of education loan is not in the nature of income and also there is no reporting required in the Income Tax Return.

(Query answered by Dr Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India. Send your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com to get them answered from experts.)

