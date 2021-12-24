My son who is US citizen wants to sell property in India. How will it be taxed?

To answer the second part of the question, if NRIs gift property to an Indian citizen, where the fair market value of the property exceeds ₹50,000, it is taxable in the hands of the receiver of the gift. However, if the gift is given to relatives (defined in the Income Tax Act), it is not taxable either to the receiver or the one gifting. Hence, if an NRI gifts residential property to its sibling, it is not taxable.