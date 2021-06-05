My wife does intra-day trading with money I gave her. How income tax is computed

Since no delivery is involved in intraday transaction such transactions are treated as speculative transactions. The profits in both types of transaction is taxed alike at the slab rate applicable to you. However, in case the result of intraday trading transactions is a loss, the same cannot be set off against profits from future and options transactions. Such loss will have to be carried forward for four years to be set off against speculative income of those years. In reverse situation, the loss from future and option transaction shall be allowed to be set off against the profits of intraday transactions. Please note that you may have to get your accounts audited in case the profits from such transactions is less than 6% of the aggregate value of such transactions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}