My wife doesn’t want to work for 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to plan finances around pregnancy, investments and more

I acted as a working professional whose wife, also a salaried professional, is going on a sabbatical. I asked ChatGPT how I should plan financially as we prepare for a baby.

My ChatGPT Prompt I want ChatGPT to act as a household financial planner, family economist and long-term life decision strategist.

Help us prepare for a temporary transition from a dual-income household to a single-income household in a financially realistic and emotionally sustainable way.

Please assume:

We currently live in India

Our combined household income is ₹ 22 LPA

22 LPA My wife currently earns ₹ 12 LPA

12 LPA I earn ₹ 10 LPA

10 LPA She plans to take a break from work for approximately 1–3 years for family planning, pregnancy, childcare or early parenting

This is a conscious decision, not job loss

We want to protect long-term financial stability without becoming overly restrictive

We care about both money and quality of life Please analyse our situation across phases:

Phase 1: Before the Career Break (next 3–12 months) Build a preparation checklist:

Emergency fund target

Insurance review

Maternity planning

Debt review

Eexpense tracking

Liquidity strategy

Investment changes Phase 2: During the Career Break Help us redesign:

Monthly budget

Spending priorities

Savings targets

Discretionary spending

Investment contributions

Childcare planning Phase 3: Return-to-Work Planning Please analyse:

Skill decay risk

Re-entry planning

Networking

Part-time options

Freelancing

Salary impact Explain:

Whether SIPs should continue

Whether to reduce equity temporarily

Whether retirement investing should pause

How to maintain long-term wealth creation Give us a financially realistic, family-sensitive and emotionally intelligent framework for planning a temporary career break for family planning on a ₹22 LPA household income.

ChatGPT’s Response Your household earns a combined ₹22 lakh per annum. Your wife earns ₹12 LPA, and you earn ₹10 LPA. She plans to pause work for one to three years for family planning and early parenting. This is a conscious, intentional decision.

When she stops working, 55% of your household income disappears overnight. That is not just a budget problem. It is an identity shift, a change in relationship dynamics, and a long-term wealth event simultaneously.

Most couples underestimate sabbatical costs for three reasons. Baby expenses arrive in unpredictable waves. Early parenting changes spending behaviour dramatically. And, the emotional pressure of one income creates anxiety that leads to poor financial decisions.

Phase 1: Prepare Before the Break Build your emergency fund before anything else. Target 9 to 12 months of household expenses in a liquid account. Calculate your monthly burn rate honestly, including all EMIs, utilities, groceries and discretionary spending. Review and close any high-interest debt immediately. Do not enter a single-income phase carrying personal loan debt.

Review all insurance policies urgently. Ensure your health cover includes maternity benefits with no active waiting period.

Add a family floater that covers a newborn from day one. Increase your term insurance cover to reflect the full household income, not just your salary. Add critical illness cover for both of you before the break begins.

Pregnancy costs in India vary significantly. Budget ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh for a government or mid-tier private hospital delivery. Premium urban hospitals can cost ₹2.5 to ₹6 lakh or more.

NICU admission, if required, can cost ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh per day. Build a separate NICU buffer of at least ₹3 to ₹5 lakh. Most families skip this and regret it.

On investments, do not stop SIPs immediately. Reduce them to a sustainable level rather than eliminating them entirely. Prioritise your retirement contributions over education planning at this stage. Shift asset allocation slightly toward stability without abandoning equity entirely.

Phase 2: Living on One Income Redesign your monthly budget across three modes. Survival mode covers only essentials, baby costs, and EMIs. Balanced mode adds modest discretionary spending and one family outing monthly. Comfortable mode maintains most of your pre-break lifestyle with conscious limits.

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The most important household rule is this. Treat your salary as family income, not your personal income. This single shift prevents enormous resentment from building between partners. Give both of you a small personal spending allowance each month. Neither partner should need to ask permission for every small purchase.

Unpaid caregiving is real economic labour. Acknowledge it explicitly in your financial conversations. The partner at home is contributing value that would otherwise cost between ₹15,000 and ₹40,000 per month in domestic help and childcare fees.

Phase 3: Career Return Planning A 12-month break carries manageable career risk. Re-entry salary impact is typically 5 to 15%. A 24-month break increases skill decay risk and may require active upskilling before return. A 36-month break demands a structured restart plan including returnship programs, freelance work, or part-time consulting to rebuild confidence and visibility.

Lost EPF contributions, salary increments, and compounding across three years can cost ₹15 to ₹25 lakh in long-term wealth. That is the real opportunity cost. It is worth knowing clearly before making the decision.

Children are not as expensive as the premium parenting culture suggests. Career interruptions are more expensive than most couples anticipate. Plan for both honestly. Protect your future while genuinely enjoying the present.