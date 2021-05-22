My wife is a homemaker and invests in stock market. How gains will be taxed?

Question: My wife has invested in shares of listed companies. She earned short term profits of about ₹50,000. Whether she has to pay tax on such profits. She is a homemaker.

Answer: A person has to file an ITR if aggregate of income from all the sources after deductions under chapter VIA like under Section 80 C, 80CCD, 80D, 80G, 80TTA and 80TTB exceeds the amount of basic exemption. The amount of basic exemption in Rs. 2.50 lakh for general category of taxpayers. For those between 60 and 80 it is Rs. 3 lakh and for those over 80 years the basic exemption limit it is Rs. 5 lakhs.

So if the total income of your wife for the whole year, including these short term capital gains, does not exceed the basic exemption limit applicable to her, she does not have to file her ITR. Presuming that she has other incomes also and if her total net taxable income including such short term capital gains does not exceed ₹5 lakh during the year, she even does not have to pay any tax as long as her aggregate tax liability does not exceed Rs. 12,500 due to rebate available under Section 87A.

Please note that the rebate under Section 87A is not available against tax liability in respect of long-term capital gains on listed shares and equity oriented schemes during the year.

I presume that the investments in shares were made out of her own savings. However, in case the investments were made out of money gifted by you, the income earned by her shall be clubbed with your income year after year till the marriage subsists. The clubbing provisions will not apply in respect of income earned on the income already clubbed once.

The writer is a tax and investments expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.