My wife is a homemaker and invests in stock market. How gains will be taxed?

So if the total income of your wife for the whole year, including these short term capital gains, does not exceed the basic exemption limit applicable to her, she does not have to file her ITR. Presuming that she has other incomes also and if her total net taxable income including such short term capital gains does not exceed ₹5 lakh during the year, she even does not have to pay any tax as long as her aggregate tax liability does not exceed Rs. 12,500 due to rebate available under Section 87A.