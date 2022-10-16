My wife is a homemaker. She has bank FDs. Should she file income tax return?

Firstly, the aggregate of all the incomes in respect of which form no. 15 G can be submitted does not exceed the amount of basic exemption which is Rs. Rs. 2.50 lakhs in case of your wife. Secondly her tax liability should be nil for all her income taken together. So she can submit form 15G if she satisfies both the conditions. Please note this form has to be submitted every year. You should preferably submit it at the beginning of the year to avoid deduction of tax due to any delay on your part to submit the same before the bank deducts tax.

