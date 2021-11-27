My wife is into share trading. Money was given by me. Income tax rules explained

Answer: As per the provisions of Indian tax laws, any gift made by one spouse to another is fully tax free in the hands of the recipient and has no tax implication whatsoever for both the spouses. However as per the provisions of Section 64 of Income Tax Act, any income which arises to the spouse from the asset gifted from time to time is required to be clubbed with the income of the spouse who had made the gift. The clubbing provision will apply as long as the marriage subsists. If the asset is converted into any other form the clubbing provisions will still continue to apply to the extent of value of the original gift. Please note that the clubbing provisions apply only to the original amount of gift and do not apply on the income which arises due to further investment made of such income. The money given by you from time to time to your wife is to be treated as gift made by you and the income in relation to such original amounts of gifts made at various points in time was required to be clubbed in your income since beginning. The clubbing provisions will apply even if she is an educated lady and has earned the income by applying her knowledge and skills. Since the time to revise the ITR for the financial year 2019-20 and prior period is already over, you cannot do anything now for past income.