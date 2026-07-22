NaBFID zero-coupon bonds explained: Investment size, returns, maturity, tax rules to know

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has recently notified the ₹20,000 crore zero-coupon bond issue. This is an issue of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

These bonds differ from regular bonds in that they do not provide periodic interest payments. Instead, investors earn returns from the difference between the discounted purchase price and the final maturity value.

The primary objective of the NaBFID is to fund India’s infrastructure development across sectors such as transportation, energy and logistics. They will issue these bonds with a 10-year maturity period.

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Investors seeking long-term fixed-income opportunities may find these bonds worth considering.

Key details of NaBFID zero-coupon bonds NaBFID zero-coupon bonds are different from fixed deposits or traditional bonds, as they are issued at a discount to their face value and are redeemed at full value at maturity. The returns are generated from capital appreciation over the holding period.

Features of NaBFID zero-coupon bonds

Particular Details Issuer National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bond type Zero-coupon bond Total issue size ₹ 20,000 crore Number of bonds 20 lakh Tenure 10 years Face value per bond ₹ 1,00,000 Indicative issue price ₹ 48,519.40 per bond Maturity value ₹ 1,00,000 per bond Annual compounded return Around 7.49% per year Interest payout No periodic interest

The total maturity amount of ₹20,000 crore will be achieved from bonds issued at a discounted value of approximately ₹ ₹10,296.12 crore. Based on the estimated issue price, each bond may be available at around ₹48,519.40 and redeemed at ₹1 lakh after 10 years. For complete details, refer to the official notification.

Tax treatment and important points for investors Income generated from listed zero-coupon bonds is treated as capital gains and is taxable when the bond is redeemed, sold or matures. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5%, whereas short-term gains are taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab.

Taxation of these bonds is different from fixed deposits, as fixed deposits are taxed annually on accrued interest. Zero-coupon bonds do not require annual taxation of accrued interest. The tax liability, therefore, arises only at the time of redemption or transfer.

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