Nagaland govt examining delays in pension, other retirement benefits — Here's what could change

Nagaland is examining delays in pension and other retirement benefits for state government pensioners and is working on digitising the process, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed the Assembly earlier this month, PTI reported.
Responding to a query raised by MLA Nuklutoshi on recurring delays in pension, gratuity, the General Provident Fund (GPF) / the National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other retirement benefits, CM Rio said
According to Rio, the committee would examine the above-mentioned issues and work towards digitisation to reduce procedural delays and errors.
MLA Nuklutoshi said pension was a rightful entitlement earned through years of public service and that delays could cause hardship to retirees, particularly in meeting household and medical expenses. He called for pre-retirement verification of service records, preferably beginning about two years before retirement, along with clear timelines and accountability for pending pension cases.
Nuklutoshi also urged the government to develop a digital, proactive and time-bound pension system, citing online pension tracking and financial management systems adopted by other northeastern states as possible models for Nagaland.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland government on Friday also announced that it has opened a logistics training centre aimed at equipping 400 economically weaker youth annually, with industry-recognised skills and connecting them with jobs in India and abroad, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)
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