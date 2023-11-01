Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark: 7 ways to design a “rich” life on your terms
Narayana Murthy suggests working 70 hours a week to uplift India, sparking divided opinions.
Narayana Murthy recently talked about how youngsters must work 70 hours a week to uplift India. He cited how a few countries after World War II worked longer hours to grow faster. While this comment is open to interpretation, people are divided. Some people are with Murthy, and some sections of society vehemently disregarded this notion and mentioned that the world has moved away past the hour system.