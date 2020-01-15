NAREDCO launches real estate portal offering only ready-to-move-in properties

In order to boost sales and home buyers sentiments, real estate developer’s body National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), launched a real estate portal—www.HousingForAll.Com on 14 January, 2020. This portal will offer only ready-to-move- in properties having occupation certificate or building completion certificate, located anywhere in India to potential home buyers.

According to the industry reports, more than 1 lakh ready-to-move-in homes are available at present in the market and nearly 2.75 lakh new ready-to-move-in homes are expected to be added to the market over the next one year. Naredco is expecting over 1,000 projects to get listed on the portal.

For the first one month (January 14, 2020 to February 13, 2020) the portal will be open only for the real estate developers to register their projects. “As of now we have about 50 projects from developers like Hiranandani Group, Tulip Infratech, K Raheja, Signature Global, Raunak Group, Ekta Group, Wadhwa Group, Supertech and so on already registered on the portals," said Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO.

After completion of the first phase of project registration, the portal will be opened for home buyers with a 45-day “SALE" period starting from February 14, 2020. During this period developers are also planning to come up with offers and discount for home buyers. For the initial 15 days, buyers will be able to view offers and shortlist their homes and will be able to start making the purchase of homes from March1, 2020 till March 31, 2020.

In order to book a unit through the portal, a home buyer will have to register on the website and pay a refundable amount of ₹25,000. Once home buyer register on the portal he can choose a unit and book it online. Developer will provide actual pictures and a video on the platform to enable buyers to get a view of the actual property being sold. Portal also claims to offer units at the lowest price compared to any other channels.