National Education Day 2023: Unveiling the gaps in financial literacy and strategies to bridge them
Financial literacy is indispensable for comprehending the judicious ways to save, earn, borrow, invest, and safeguard your money. Furthermore, it's crucial for nurturing both short-term and long-term financial habits and proficiencies that culminate in overall well-being.
Financial literacy is unquestionably an essential skill that empowers individuals to effectively navigate the intricacies of personal finance and make well-informed choices that significantly influence their financial stability. Financial literacy represents an ongoing voyage of learning and personal development. It doesn’t involve simply amassing knowledge at a single juncture but rather entails the perpetual broadening of one’s comprehension of personal finance while adjusting to the constantly evolving financial terrain.