National Girl Child Day 2024: Is equity mutual fund better than Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) for your daughter?
National Girl Child Day 2024: Equity Mutual funds (MFs) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), both the products, serve a different purpose
National Girl Child Day 2024: There is a wide range of investment products available for the girl child in India. These investment options help parents or guardians build a substantial corpus for the girl child's future needs. Choosing the right investment to secure your child's later years might be challenging. According to personal finance experts, the selection between Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) and equity mutual funds (MFs) has sparked significant controversy.