Expensive phone? Here’s how mobile insurance can ease your mind
Mobile insurance offers coverage for theft, accidental damage, liquid damage, technical malfunctions, screen damage, fire damage, and more. It also provides doorstep pick-up, cashless process, and no claim bonus.
Mobile insurance has become increasingly essential given the pivotal role smartphones play in our daily lives. With our heavy reliance on them for communication, work, and entertainment, the prospect of losing or damaging a smartphone can indeed lead to significant disruptions.