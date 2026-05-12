National Pension Scheme: Maharashtra makes revised NPS opt-in for employees — Check deadline, minimum pay, other details

Maharashtra government has made its revised National Pension Scheme optional for current employees and given till 31 December to opt-in. Here's a look at how pension will be calculated, the minimum monthly payout and years of service required to claim. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated12 May 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra government has made its revised National Pension Scheme optional for current employees to opt into by 31 December 2026.
Maharashtra government has made its revised National Pension Scheme optional for current employees to opt into by 31 December 2026. (Representative Image )

NPS news: Maharashtra has made its revised National Pension Scheme optional for government employees covered under current NPS, allowing opt-in by year-end, PTI reported citing a circular from the state finance department last week.

According to the latest circular, the revised NPS for state government employees will be implemented on opt-in basis and will apply only for those who exercise the option within the deadline. Eligible and willing employees make their submission latest by 31 December 2026.

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The revised NPS was approved two years back by the Maharashtra cabinet to be implemented for state government employees on the lines of the Centre's Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Today we discuss how the pension will be calculated, the minimum monthly payout and years of service required by Maharashtra state government employees to claim NPS.

Maharashtra pension scheme — minimum pay, details

  • Maharashtra government has made revised NPS optional for employees covered under existing pension scheme.
  • As per the circular, employees retiring at the prescribed age with 20 years or more of service and opting for the revised scheme will be entitled to a pension equal to 50% of their last drawn salary, along with dearness allowance (DA).
  • Further, employees retiring at the prescribed age with service between 10-20 years, will draw pension proportionate to the length of service based on the last drawn salary, it added.

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  • Minimum pension payout has been fixed at 7,500 per month for employees retiring after at least 10 years of service under the revised scheme, as per the report.
  • The circular added that for family pension at 60% of the admissible pension along with dearness relief will be provided by the government.

Revised NPS: Who is eligible, who is not?

  • State government employees, the revised NPS benefits also apply, with suitable modifications, to employees of aided educational institutions, agricultural universities and affiliated non-government colleges, as well as staff of zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in Maharashtra, the circular stated.
  • There are no pension benefits for employees with less than 10 years of service.

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  • Also, employees who resign will not be eligible for pension under the revised scheme and will continue to receive benefits only under the existing NPS framework.
  • The finance department said a separate detailed procedure will be released for the disbursement of pension under the revised scheme, as per the report.

How will revised NPS payout work?

According to the circular, under the revised NPS, employees must deposit 60% of the accumulated corpus received from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) with the government through the drawing and disbursing officer at the time of retirement.

The remaining 40% of the accumulated fund will be utilised to purchase an annuity, and the annuity amount will be adjusted against the pension payable by the state government.

Employees are allowed early withdrawal from NPS corpus under the revised scheme, but the amount must be refunded with 10% interest, failing which the entitlement will be adjusted accordingly instead.

Further, retirement gratuity will be applicable to those opting for the revised scheme as per earlier orders issued in March 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • The revised NPS allows Maharashtra government employees to opt-in by December 31, 2026.
  • 60% of the NPS corpus must be deposited with the government upon retirement, while 40% is used for annuity purchase.
  • Early withdrawal options are available but must be refunded with interest.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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