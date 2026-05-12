National Pension Scheme: Maharashtra makes revised NPS opt-in for employees — Check deadline, minimum pay, other details

NPS news: Maharashtra has made its revised National Pension Scheme optional for government employees covered under current NPS, allowing opt-in by year-end, PTI reported citing a circular from the state finance department last week.
According to the latest circular, the revised NPS for state government employees will be implemented on opt-in basis and will apply only for those who exercise the option within the deadline. Eligible and willing employees make their submission latest by 31 December 2026.
The revised NPS was approved two years back by the Maharashtra cabinet to be implemented for state government employees on the lines of the Centre's Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Today we discuss how the pension will be calculated, the minimum monthly payout and years of service required by Maharashtra state government employees to claim NPS.
According to the circular, under the revised NPS, employees must deposit 60% of the accumulated corpus received from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) with the government through the drawing and disbursing officer at the time of retirement.
The remaining 40% of the accumulated fund will be utilised to purchase an annuity, and the annuity amount will be adjusted against the pension payable by the state government.
Employees are allowed early withdrawal from NPS corpus under the revised scheme, but the amount must be refunded with 10% interest, failing which the entitlement will be adjusted accordingly instead.
Further, retirement gratuity will be applicable to those opting for the revised scheme as per earlier orders issued in March 2023.
(With inputs from PTI)
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