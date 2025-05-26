National pension scheme: Retired on or before March 2025? Here's how to claim UPS benefits for yourself or spouse

The NPS Trust has announced UPS benefits for retirees under NPS as of March 31, 2025, valid for themselves or spouses. The deadline to claim is June 30, 2025. PFRDA is hosting webinars on UPS, and claims can be made online or in person.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 May 2025, 12:24 PM IST
The NPS Trust has announced UPS benefits for retirees under NPS as of March 31, 2025, valid for themselves or spouses. The deadline to claim is June 30, 2025. Check details here.
The NPS Trust has announced UPS benefits for retirees under NPS as of March 31, 2025, valid for themselves or spouses. The deadline to claim is June 30, 2025. Check details here. (Representative Image)

The National Pension System (NPS) Trust has on May 26 put out a public notice regarding UPS benefits for subscribers who have retired under NPS on or before March 31, 2025. This is valid for self or their legally wedded spouse, it added.

Notably, the last date or deadline to claim these benefits is June 30, 2025.

“The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is conducting regular webinar on UPS via website,” the notice, dated May 26, 2025, said.

Also Read | Gold price today in your city: Check Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi on May 26

NPS: What does the public notice say?

“Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) introduced by central government, effective from 1 April 2025, are available to past retirees also (those subscribers who retired on or before 31/03/2025 and had completed a minimum 10 years of qualifying service in Central Govt.) and for their legally wedded spouse,” the notice stated.

It added that the additional UPS benefits are available to the retired employees or pouse under NPS, “and they need not to necessarily surrender the benefits availed under NPS including annuity”.

Also Read | Q4 results today: GIC, Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Nazara Tech, more

What are the benefits under UPS?

  • Lumpsum payment (one time) one-tenth of last drawn basic pay and dearness allowance thereon, for each completed six months of qualifying service.
  • Monthly Top-up amount, which is calculated based on admissible UPS payout and dearness relief (DR), minus the representative annuity amount under NPS.
  • Simple interest as per applicable public provident fund (PPF) rates on arrears with respect to above benefits for the past period.

Also Read | NPS vs Mutual Funds, PPF, and FDs

How to claim the UPS benefits?

Physical mode: If you want to go in person, the claimant is required to submit the filled in applicable Form to the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) from where the subscriber (you / spouse) has retired.

  • The forms are: B2 for subscriber and B4 or B6 for the legally wedded spouse.
  • These forms can be downloaded from www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php

Online mode: If claimants (you / spouse) want to conduct the process online, visit the following website: www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php

  • Once on the website, fill the online form and submit the same through online mode to DDO for their processing.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceNational pension scheme: Retired on or before March 2025? Here's how to claim UPS benefits for yourself or spouse
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.