National pension scheme: Retired on or before March 2025? Here's how to claim UPS benefits for yourself or spouse

The National Pension System (NPS) Trust has on May 26 put out a public notice regarding UPS benefits for subscribers who have retired under NPS on or before March 31, 2025. This is valid for self or their legally wedded spouse, it added.
Notably, the last date or deadline to claim these benefits is June 30, 2025.
“The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is conducting regular webinar on UPS via website,” the notice, dated May 26, 2025, said.
“Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) introduced by central government, effective from 1 April 2025, are available to past retirees also (those subscribers who retired on or before 31/03/2025 and had completed a minimum 10 years of qualifying service in Central Govt.) and for their legally wedded spouse,” the notice stated.
It added that the additional UPS benefits are available to the retired employees or pouse under NPS, “and they need not to necessarily surrender the benefits availed under NPS including annuity”.
Physical mode: If you want to go in person, the claimant is required to submit the filled in applicable Form to the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) from where the subscriber (you / spouse) has retired.
Online mode: If claimants (you / spouse) want to conduct the process online, visit the following website: www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.