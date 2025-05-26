National pension scheme: Retired on or before March 2025? Here's how to claim UPS benefits for yourself or spouse

The National Pension System (NPS) Trust has on May 26 put out a public notice regarding UPS benefits for subscribers who have retired under NPS on or before March 31, 2025. This is valid for self or their legally wedded spouse, it added.

Notably, the last date or deadline to claim these benefits is June 30, 2025.

“The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is conducting regular webinar on UPS via website,” the notice, dated May 26, 2025, said.

NPS: What does the public notice say? “Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) introduced by central government, effective from 1 April 2025, are available to past retirees also (those subscribers who retired on or before 31/03/2025 and had completed a minimum 10 years of qualifying service in Central Govt.) and for their legally wedded spouse,” the notice stated.

It added that the additional UPS benefits are available to the retired employees or pouse under NPS, “and they need not to necessarily surrender the benefits availed under NPS including annuity”.

What are the benefits under UPS? Lumpsum payment (one time) one-tenth of last drawn basic pay and dearness allowance thereon, for each completed six months of qualifying service.

Monthly Top-up amount, which is calculated based on admissible UPS payout and dearness relief (DR), minus the representative annuity amount under NPS.

Simple interest as per applicable public provident fund (PPF) rates on arrears with respect to above benefits for the past period.

How to claim the UPS benefits? Physical mode: If you want to go in person, the claimant is required to submit the filled in applicable Form to the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) from where the subscriber (you / spouse) has retired.

The forms are: B2 for subscriber and B4 or B6 for the legally wedded spouse.

These forms can be downloaded from www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php Online mode: If claimants (you / spouse) want to conduct the process online, visit the following website: www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php