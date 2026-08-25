National Pension System: Active vs Auto Choice; which option to choose for your NPS account? It depends on…

The National Pension System (NPS) offers two distinct investment approaches for subscribers. Understanding both options helps individuals build their retirement corpus effectively.

Auto Choice Auto Choice is a predefined, age-based investment strategy. The fund manager automatically adjusts asset allocation as subscribers age. This suits those preferring a hands-off investment approach.

Auto Choice offers multiple lifecycle fund options for subscribers. LC25 caps equity at 25% until age 35. LC50 allows up to 50% equity exposure similarly. LC75 permits the highest equity exposure among these options. Equity allocation goes thinner as subscribers approach retirement age.

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Active Choice Active Choice gives subscribers full control over asset allocation. Investors decide exact splits across Equity, Corporate Bonds, Government Securities and Alternative assets. This allocation doesn't automatically change as subscribers age.

The maximum equity allocation under Active Choice reaches 75% for younger subscribers. This limit typically applies until age 50. The cap reduces gradually by 2.5% annually. Alternative investment allocation remains capped at 5% maximum.

Auto vs Active Younger subscribers or those with higher risk tolerance often prefer Active Choice. This option suits investors comfortably managing their own investments actively.

Active Choice works best for those understanding market dynamics well. Auto Choice suits investors with limited investment experience or knowledge.

Active Choice requires regular monitoring and manual portfolio rebalancing. Auto Choice requires no ongoing monitoring or manual intervention whatsoever.

Auto Choice provides disciplined, automatic risk reduction over time. This particularly suits investors who are unlikely to review investments regularly.

Both options provide identical tax benefits under the Indian tax law. The difference lies purely in control and investment flexibility.

No matter what you choose, NPS allows subscribers to switch between Auto and Active Choice. This flexibility means initial decisions aren't permanently binding.

There's no universally superior choice between these two options. The right decision depends on financial knowledge, risk tolerance and time commitment. Consistency and early investing matter more than which option is selected.

NPS tax benefits NPS provides separate tax benefits for employees, self-employed individuals and employer contributions. Employees can claim a deduction under Section 80CCD(1) of up to 10% of salary, Basic plus DA, within the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 80CCE. Section 80CCD(1B) provides an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000.

Self-employed individuals can claim up to 20% of gross income under Section 80CCD(1), subject to the ₹1.5 lakh ceiling, along with the additional ₹50,000 deduction.

Employer contributions are separately deductible under Section 80CCD(2), up to 10% of salary under the old tax regime and 14% under the new regime.

Eligible partial withdrawals of up to 25% of the subscriber’s own contributions are tax-exempt, subject to PFRDA conditions. Annuity purchases at age 60 or superannuation are exempt. But the subsequent annuity income is taxable. A lump-sum withdrawal of up to 60% of accumulated pension wealth is also tax-exempt.