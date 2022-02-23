National Pension System: Charges of these NPS services increased

National Pension System: Charges of these NPS services increased2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- National Pension System (NPS) is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has increased the service charges for Points of Presence (POPs) under the National Pension System (NPS) for all citizens as well as corporations. The charges of NPS-related services offered at POP outlets have been hiked with effect from February 1, 2022.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has increased the service charges for Points of Presence (POPs) under the National Pension System (NPS) for all citizens as well as corporations. The charges of NPS-related services offered at POP outlets have been hiked with effect from February 1, 2022.
"With a view to incentivize the POPs to actively promote and distribute NPS and provide better customer service, applicable charges for POPs for the various services provided by them is being revised,"PFRDA said in its circular.
"With a view to incentivize the POPs to actively promote and distribute NPS and provide better customer service, applicable charges for POPs for the various services provided by them is being revised,"PFRDA said in its circular.
The revised charges structure for POPs under NPS (All citizens and corporates)
For a minimum contribution of ₹3000 to ₹2999: ₹50 per annum
For a minimum contribution of ₹3000 to ₹6000: ₹75 per annum
For a minimum contribution of above ₹6000: ₹100 per annum
NPS is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!