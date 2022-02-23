National Pension System: Charges of these NPS services increased

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has increased the service charges for Points of Presence (POPs) under the National Pension System (NPS) for all citizens as well as corporations. The charges of NPS-related services offered at POP outlets have been hiked with effect from February 1, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With a view to incentivize the POPs to actively promote and distribute NPS and provide better customer service, applicable charges for POPs for the various services provided by them is being revised,"PFRDA said in its circular.

"With a view to incentivize the POPs to actively promote and distribute NPS and provide better customer service, applicable charges for POPs for the various services provided by them is being revised,"PFRDA said in its circular.

The revised charges structure for POPs under NPS (All citizens and corporates)

Initial subscriber registration: ₹ 200 – ₹ 400 ( Negotiable with slab only; collected upfront)

200 – 400 ( Negotiable with slab only; collected upfront) Initial and subsequent transactions: Up to 0.50% of contribution (Minimum ₹ 30 Maximum ₹ 25000 ( Negotiable with slab only; Non-Financial ₹ 30) (collected upfront)

30 Maximum 25000 ( Negotiable with slab only; Non-Financial 30) (collected upfront) Persistency: For more than 6 months in a FY and minimum contribution of ₹ 1000 to ₹ 2999: ₹ 50 per annum (Through cancellation of units only for NPS All Citizen) For a minimum contribution of ₹3000 to ₹2999: ₹50 per annum

For a minimum contribution of ₹3000 to ₹6000: ₹75 per annum

For a minimum contribution of above ₹6000: ₹100 per annum

Subsequent contribution through eNPS: 0.20% of contribution (Minimum Rs15 Maximum Rs10,000) (collected upfront)

Processing of exit and withdrawal services. The charge of 0.125% of Corpus with a minimum of ₹ 125 and a maximum of ₹ 500 will be collected upfront.

Effective from February 15th, 2022, charges on all subsequent contributions through eNPS have been enhanced to 0.20 per cent of the contribution, subject to a minimum of ₹ 15 and a maximum charge of ₹ 10,000. This service charge will not be applicable for subscribers registered in eNPS. NPS is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice.

