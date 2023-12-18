National Pension System: Five reasons why NRIs should consider NPS as a long-term investment option
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) aged 18 to 60 can invest in India's National Pension Scheme (NPS) by adhering to KYC norms. The NRIs can make contributions to NPS from their NRO/NRE account
Preparing for post-retirement life is crucial for every Indian; resident or Non-Resident. Retirement is when your primary cash flow (salary) is likely to stop and dependence on secondary cash flow in the form of savings and investments kicks in.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message