National Pension System: How will the new NPS rule benefit subscribers and who benefits from the SLW option?
National Pension System: SLW is a method of withdrawing the lump sum NPS corpus after purchasing an annuity, providing retirees with periodic cash flows and enhancing their post-retirement income
National Pension System: As part of a proposed change in the National Pension System (NPS) withdrawal rules, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will allow automatic withdrawals periodically from the NPS subscribers corpus fund. “Following Regulation 3 and Regulation 4 of PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the NPS) Regulations, 2015 and amendments therein, it is proposed to provide the option of phased withdrawal of the lump sum through Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW) facility," the PFRDA said in its circular dated 27 October 2023.