National Pension System (NPS) for organised and unorganised sector employees3 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 02:58 PM IST
- NPS is the safest investment option for the investors looking for low-risk and schematic investment methods.
NPS is the safest investment option for investors looking for low-risk and schematic investment methods. Under the NPS scheme, individual savings are collected in the form of a pension fund which is then invested by certified PFRDA fund managers into diversified portfolios including the likes of Government Bonds, Corporate Debentures, Bills, and shares. Further, the pooled savings are invested in accordance with the approved investment guidelines and standards.