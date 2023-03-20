National Pension System: Why you should choose NPS for your retirement planning2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:32 AM IST
- NPS is a Central Government scheme in which any individual citizen (either salaried or non-salaried) of India (both resident and non-resident) between the ages of 18 and 70 can participate and set aside an amount on a regular basis
National Pension System (NPS) offers a range of investment options and choice of pension fund schemes making retirement planning easy. The State Bank of India (SBI) encourages customers to take advantage of tax-saving opportunities by contributing towards NPS. “Begin saving for your future with the National Pension System," SBI tweeted.
