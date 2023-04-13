National Saving Certificate (NSC) vs SBI five year bank fixed deposit (FD): Latest interest rates compared2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:34 PM IST
National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed income post office savings scheme
Just like the bank tax savings fixed deposit (FD) scheme, National Savings Certificates (NSC) come with a lock-in period of five years. It offers a wide range of benefits that includes tax benefits. Before planning to put your money into these savings schemes, it's imperative to understand what they are, how they operate, and other features.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×