Just like the bank tax savings fixed deposit (FD) scheme, National Savings Certificates (NSC) come with a  lock-in period of five years.  It offers a wide range of benefits that includes tax benefits. Before planning to put your money into these savings schemes, it's imperative to understand what they are, how they operate, and other features.

What is National Savings Certificate (NSC)?

National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed income post office savings scheme. It is offered by the government of India. One has to visit the post office to activate this scheme. Since the government backs this instrument, it is a low risk investment option.

National Saving Certificate's latest interest rate

With the recent hike in interest rates, investors can now get higher returns on their investments in the NSC account. The Government of India recently increased the NSC interest rate to 7.7%.

Minimum amount requirement for NSC account opening

The minimum amount with which you can open an NSC account is 1000 and thereafter in multiples of 100. There is no limit on the maximum amount that you can invest in this scheme.

NSC interest payout

The interest on National Savings Certificate (NSC) is compounded annually but payable at maturity.

Tax saving fixed deposits

Tax saving fixed deposits help you save income tax via exemption given under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

SBI 5-year bank FD latest interest rates

SBI offers an interest rate of 6.50% on tax-saving FDs

SBI tax savings FD account opening

One can open a tax saving fixed deposit of a minimum amount of 100, and a maximum of 1.5 lahks.

SBI tax saving FD interest payout

The tax saving deposit offers either monthly or quarterly interest payout.

The Central Government on 31 March hiked the rate of interest on various small savings schemes including the Senior Citizen Savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, Monthly Income Savings scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, and all post office time deposits during the April to June quarter of the financial year 2023-24.

 

 

