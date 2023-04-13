National Saving Certificate (NSC) vs SBI five year bank fixed deposit (FD): Latest interest rates compared1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed income post office savings scheme
Just like the bank tax savings fixed deposit (FD) scheme, National Savings Certificates (NSC) come with a lock-in period of five years. It offers a wide range of benefits that includes tax benefits. Before planning to put your money into these savings schemes, it's imperative to understand what they are, how they operate, and other features.
National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a fixed income post office savings scheme. It is offered by the government of India. One has to visit the post office to activate this scheme. Since the government backs this instrument, it is a low risk investment option.
With the recent hike in interest rates, investors can now get higher returns on their investments in the NSC account. The Government of India recently increased the NSC interest rate to 7.7%.
The minimum amount with which you can open an NSC account is ₹1000 and thereafter in multiples of ₹100. There is no limit on the maximum amount that you can invest in this scheme.
The interest on National Savings Certificate (NSC) is compounded annually but payable at maturity.
Tax saving fixed deposits help you save income tax via exemption given under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
SBI offers an interest rate of 6.50% on tax-saving FDs
One can open a tax saving fixed deposit of a minimum amount of ₹100, and a maximum of ₹1.5 lahks.
The tax saving deposit offers either monthly or quarterly interest payout.
The Central Government on 31 March hiked the rate of interest on various small savings schemes including the Senior Citizen Savings scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme, Monthly Income Savings scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra, and all post office time deposits during the April to June quarter of the financial year 2023-24.
